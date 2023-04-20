KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KB Financial Group worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KB. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

KB Financial Group Profile

NYSE:KB opened at $37.34 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.