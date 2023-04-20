Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $43.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

