Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $141.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

