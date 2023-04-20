Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $73.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.
American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %
AIG stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.