Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $73.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

AIG stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.