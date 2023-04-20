Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14. 7,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the period.
About Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF
The Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.
