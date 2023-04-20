Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14. 7,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Get Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the period.

About Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

The Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in DNA modification technology. XDNA was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.