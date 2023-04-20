Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of KIQ stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 18,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.63. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

