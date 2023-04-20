KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.