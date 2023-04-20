KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

