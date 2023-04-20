Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 0.2%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 208.77 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.59). Approximately 106,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 177,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.59).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.17. The company has a market capitalization of £128.28 million, a PE ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($27,348.10). 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

