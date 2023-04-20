Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 40,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,457. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $538.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

