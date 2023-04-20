Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

