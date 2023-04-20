Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,588,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

