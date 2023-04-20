Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

KMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 13,588,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,132. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

