Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,652.0 days.

Kinnevik Stock Up 4.2 %

Kinnevik stock opened at C$15.47 on Thursday. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$11.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNKBF shares. Danske cut Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nordea Equity Research cut Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

