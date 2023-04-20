Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 31,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kirkland’s

KIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

