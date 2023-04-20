KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

KIO stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

