KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

KIO stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.