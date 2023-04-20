KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
KIO stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
