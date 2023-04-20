Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KNX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 3,313,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,371. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

