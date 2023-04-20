Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KNX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 3,170,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.