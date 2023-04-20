Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.79. 76,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 128,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GUD shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

