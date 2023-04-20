Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,119 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

