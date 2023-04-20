Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 87,387 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

