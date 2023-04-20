Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.