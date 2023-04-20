Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.54 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,308 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

