Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.71 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

