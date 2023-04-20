Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

CP opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.