Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

