Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,180 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.95% of Zuora worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Zuora Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $125,286.76. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at $525,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

