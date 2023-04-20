Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 11,170 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.



