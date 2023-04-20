Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 145,779 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,779 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.98% of Open Lending worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $860.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

