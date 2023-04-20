Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

