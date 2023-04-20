Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $196.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.61.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

