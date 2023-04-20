Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 748 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

