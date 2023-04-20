Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 7,791 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 106,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 564,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,990.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 104,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 99,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

