Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

SNPS opened at $378.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.41 and a 200 day moving average of $338.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

