Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $301.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

