Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

PAYX opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

