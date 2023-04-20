KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT opened at $11.51 on Thursday. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

