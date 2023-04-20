Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Down 7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 79,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 37,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Kutcho Copper Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.