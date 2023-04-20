KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,871,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 27,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,890. The company has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

KVHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.