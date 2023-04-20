Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

LRCX opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

