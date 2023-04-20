Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.32. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

