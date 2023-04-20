Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.85.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

Lam Research stock opened at $496.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

