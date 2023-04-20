Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,559,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

