Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $75.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE LVS opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

