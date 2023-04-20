Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 51,184 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average volume of 24,915 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 5,494,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,824. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

