lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Shares Up 2.9%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.51 and last traded at C$27.51. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.74.

lastminute.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.10.

About lastminute.com

(Get Rating)

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.