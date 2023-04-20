Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Lazard



Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.



