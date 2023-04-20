LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Up 1.5%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.98 ($60.85) and last traded at €55.24 ($60.04). 371,255 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.44 ($59.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.38.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

