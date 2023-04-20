Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

