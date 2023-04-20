Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $289.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

