Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.